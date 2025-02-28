EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.56, Zacks reports. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. EPR Properties updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.940-5.140 EPS.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:EPR traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $52.34. 116,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.75. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $53.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.58.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EPR Properties

About EPR Properties

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.