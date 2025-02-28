Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 1,350.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Environmental Tectonics Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of ETCC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.17. 15,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,801. Environmental Tectonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. The company has a market cap of $20.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Environmental Tectonics alerts:

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Environmental Tectonics had a negative return on equity of 98.37% and a net margin of 13.74%.

Environmental Tectonics Company Profile

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Tectonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Tectonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.