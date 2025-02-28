Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 110.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Entergy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Entergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Entergy from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $450,146.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,210.88. The trade was a 60.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Stock Down 1.0 %

ETR opened at $85.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $49.80 and a 12 month high of $88.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.24.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.