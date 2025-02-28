Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 26.23% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

EFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.00.

Element Fleet Management Stock Down 0.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

EFN traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$28.52. 299,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,702. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$21.20 and a 1-year high of C$30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64. The stock has a market cap of C$8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.57.

In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$1,009,920.00. Also, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$28.78 per share, with a total value of C$71,950.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,550 shares of company stock worth $445,872. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets.

