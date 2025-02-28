eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.20, Zacks reports. eHealth had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $315.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.47 million. eHealth updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

eHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.74. 147,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,339. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $258.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. eHealth has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $11.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of eHealth from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

Featured Stories

