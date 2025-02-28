Edward A. Ryan Purchases 1,400 Shares of Everus (NYSE:ECG) Stock

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) Director Edward A. Ryan acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.02 per share, for a total transaction of $53,228.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,562.56. The trade was a 10.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Everus Stock Performance

NYSE:ECG opened at $41.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.72. Everus has a 52 week low of $37.84 and a 52 week high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that Everus will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Everus in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Everus from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Everus in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everus during the fourth quarter valued at $365,965,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter valued at $120,578,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Everus during the 4th quarter worth about $65,337,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Everus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,131,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everus in the 4th quarter valued at $49,650,000.

About Everus

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

