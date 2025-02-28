Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) Insider Sells £2,483.30 in Stock

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Free Report) insider Susannah Nicklin sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.39), for a total value of £2,483.30 ($3,129.95).

Susannah Nicklin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Susannah Nicklin bought 7 shares of Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of GBX 1,344 ($16.94).

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON:EGL opened at GBX 189 ($2.38) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 186.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 188.25. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 148.73 ($1.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 204 ($2.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £203.53 million, a PE ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 0.53.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Increases Dividend

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust ( LON:EGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 7.17 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 192.30%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a GBX 2.13 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $2.05. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -89.73%.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.