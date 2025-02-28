eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EBAY. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on eBay from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

eBay Price Performance

eBay Increases Dividend

Shares of EBAY opened at $63.48 on Thursday. eBay has a 1-year low of $46.98 and a 1-year high of $71.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $355,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,575,066.07. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,252 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $334,184.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,040.40. This represents a 7.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,149 shares of company stock worth $1,746,065. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

