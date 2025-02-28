eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Bank of America

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EBAY. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $72.00 target price on eBay and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of EBAY opened at $63.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. eBay has a one year low of $46.98 and a one year high of $71.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $378,281.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,709,615.50. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $67,072.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,644.40. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,065 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in eBay by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in eBay by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in eBay by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,651 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

