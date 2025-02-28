Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, a growth of 179.6% from the January 31st total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 121,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Balanced Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 523,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 23,422 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 530,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.8% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 52,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 15.0% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 31,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 287,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,480. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0993 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

