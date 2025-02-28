Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,117 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in Adobe by 28.8% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 141.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $437.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $439.88 and its 200 day moving average is $491.88. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.75 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The company has a market capitalization of $190.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (down from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.