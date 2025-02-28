Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 439,747 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 439,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,239,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.54% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 332,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,419,000 after buying an additional 158,818 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Portland Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,052,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of STIP stock opened at $102.37 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.53 and a 12 month high of $102.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.93.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.