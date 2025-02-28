Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ICVT opened at $85.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.89 and a 200 day moving average of $85.14. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

