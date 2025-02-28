Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 688 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Barclays increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

MMC stock opened at $234.80 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.17 and a twelve month high of $236.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.65.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

