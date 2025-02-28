Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,725,938 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 142.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,940,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725,938 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC owned 1.47% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $131,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 48,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.66 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average of $45.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

