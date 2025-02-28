Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,137 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth $2,438,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,696,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,346,000 after acquiring an additional 799,958 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 142,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 17,578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $52.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.52. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $45.19 and a 12-month high of $55.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.849 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

