Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $76.42 on Friday. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $86.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.31. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 224.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.73.

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 471,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $35,808,113.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,310,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,415,408.94. The trade was a 16.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 182,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $13,824,956.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,310,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,415,408.94. This trade represents a 7.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock valued at $201,509,627 over the last ninety days. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 638.6% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

