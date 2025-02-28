Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Chairman Travis Boersma Sells 471,718 Shares of Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 471,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $35,808,113.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,310,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,415,408.94. This trade represents a 16.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, February 24th, Travis Boersma sold 679,996 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $50,843,300.92.

On Friday, February 21st, Travis Boersma sold 755,551 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $58,728,979.23.

NYSE BROS opened at $76.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 224.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.73.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BROS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $224,461,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 35.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,021,000 after acquiring an additional 181,636 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 212,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 58,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

