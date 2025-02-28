Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Chairman Sells $50,843,300.92 in Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 679,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $50,843,300.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,640,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,451,045.83. This represents a 20.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Travis Boersma also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

On Wednesday, February 26th, Travis Boersma sold 471,718 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $35,808,113.38.

On Friday, February 21st, Travis Boersma sold 755,551 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $58,728,979.23.

Dutch Bros Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE BROS opened at $76.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 224.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.73. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $86.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BROS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Baird R W raised Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BROS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 269.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 28.1% in the third quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 8.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.