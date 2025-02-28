Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, DA Davidson Analyst Says

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at DA Davidson from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DUOL. Barclays raised their price objective on Duolingo from $183.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $351.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

Duolingo Price Performance

Insider Activity at Duolingo

NASDAQ DUOL traded down $57.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $318.17. 1,727,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,824. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $145.05 and a 1-year high of $441.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $360.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.24.

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.33, for a total value of $553,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,839,829.87. The trade was a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 188,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $64,139,445.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $24,446.88. This trade represents a 99.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,639 shares of company stock worth $105,445,057. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Duolingo by 5,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

