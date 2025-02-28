Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Dream Impact Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Dream Impact Trust stock remained flat at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81. Dream Impact Trust has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $3.43.

About Dream Impact Trust

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

