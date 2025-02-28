Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.550-7.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Dorman Products Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.00. The company had a trading volume of 89,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,480. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.88. Dorman Products has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $146.60.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $533.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.95 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

In other Dorman Products news, insider John Mcknight sold 8,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.34, for a total value of $1,140,497.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,404.68. This trade represents a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $35,197.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 833,527 shares in the company, valued at $102,940,584.50. This represents a 0.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,533 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,683. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

See Also

