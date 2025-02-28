Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $520.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.41.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.7 %

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $482.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $443.65 and its 200 day moving average is $435.98. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $396.06 and a 12-month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

