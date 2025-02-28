DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Update

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decline of 83.0% from the January 31st total of 237,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 699,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, Director Geraldine M. Mcnamara sold 11,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $107,189.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,287.04. The trade was a 68.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 93.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 148,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 565,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 26,351 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 77,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.4% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 58,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $9.46 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

