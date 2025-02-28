Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) is Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Waterway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,307 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Waterway Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $14,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 696.1% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 687.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $188,000.

DFSV stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.14. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $34.23. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

