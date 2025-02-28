Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by Passive Capital Management LLC.

Passive Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAI. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 501,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 358,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,575,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,800,000 after acquiring an additional 139,429 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,118,000. Finally, CPA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 385,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 209,880 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $32.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

