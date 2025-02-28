Derwent London (LON:DLN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 106.50 ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Derwent London had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 129.56%.

Derwent London Stock Down 0.6 %

LON:DLN opened at GBX 1,857 ($23.41) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.68, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.03. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 1,823 ($22.98) and a one year high of GBX 2,530 ($31.89). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,931.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,138.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital upgraded Derwent London to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

