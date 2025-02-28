DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Leerink Partners cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.58.

XRAY traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,980. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

