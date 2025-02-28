Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. Dell Technologies updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.650-1.650 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 9.300-9.300 EPS.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 6.9 %

Dell Technologies stock traded down $8.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.63. The company had a trading volume of 15,468,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,416,220. The stock has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $86.93 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.91 and a 200 day moving average of $118.19.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at $97,059,962.61. This represents a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,419 shares in the company, valued at $28,739,678.58. This represents a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 937,407 shares of company stock worth $114,418,186 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.