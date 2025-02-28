Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.650-1.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.5 billion-$23.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.7 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 9.300-9.300 EPS.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $107.63 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $86.93 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.12. The stock has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,419 shares in the company, valued at $28,739,678.58. The trade was a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 937,407 shares of company stock worth $114,418,186. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

