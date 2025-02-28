Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Short Interest Up 566.7% in February

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Stock Performance

ATDS stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 1,964,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,074. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Cyren Threat Intelligence Service that provides security, response, software, and services; Cyren Inbox Security for Microsoft 365, which prevents user access to malicious links and attachments; Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology; Data Archive Manager for enterprise data retention management and archiving; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for managing, protecting, and distributing digital content.

