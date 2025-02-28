Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Short Interest Up 566.7% in February

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Data443 Risk Mitigation Stock Performance
ATDS stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 1,964,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,074. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38.
About Data443 Risk Mitigation
