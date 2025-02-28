Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI) Declares Final Dividend of $0.06

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.88.

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Company Profile

Featured Stories

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited owns the lease of and right to operate the Dalrymple Bay terminal, a coal export metallurgical coal facility in Bowen Basin in Queensland, Australia. The company provides terminal infrastructure and services for producers and consumers of Australian coal exports. Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

