Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI) Declares Final Dividend of $0.06

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure’s previous final dividend of $0.05.
Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.88.
Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Company Profile
