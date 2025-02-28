D. Boral Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

D. Boral Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

NNOX stock opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77. Nano-X Imaging has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $348.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

