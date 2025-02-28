D. Boral Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.61. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 13.4% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,626,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 192,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 32,415 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,781,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 26,195 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

