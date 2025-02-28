CTI Logistics Limited (ASX:CLX) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05

CTI Logistics Limited (ASX:CLX – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.
CTI Logistics Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $149.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91.
About CTI Logistics
