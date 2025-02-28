CTI Logistics Limited (ASX:CLX) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05

CTI Logistics Limited (ASX:CLX – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

CTI Logistics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $149.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91.

About CTI Logistics

CTI Logistics Limited provides transport and logistics services in Australia. It operates through Transport Services, Logistics Services, and Property segments. The company offers transport services, such as courier, parcel distribution, taxi truck, fleet management, heavy haulage, line haul, and freight forwarding services.

