Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.46, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.50 million. Crawford United had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 8.79%.
Crawford United Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CRAWA opened at $46.00 on Friday. Crawford United has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.69.
About Crawford United
