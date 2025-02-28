Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.30), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion.
Covestro Stock Performance
Shares of Covestro stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. Covestro has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.33.
Covestro Company Profile
