Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $909.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $1,095.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $1,021.71 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $697.27 and a twelve month high of $1,078.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $980.62 and a 200 day moving average of $936.31. The firm has a market cap of $453.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

