Cormark Issues Positive Forecast for 5N Plus Earnings

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for 5N Plus in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of 5N Plus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. National Bankshares raised their price target on 5N Plus from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Ventum Financial set a C$10.00 price objective on 5N Plus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 5N Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.60.
5N Plus Price Performance
5N Plus stock opened at C$6.69 on Friday. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of C$4.29 and a 12-month high of C$8.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$419.96 million, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.55.
About 5N Plus
5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.
