Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CORZ. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

CORZ opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $94.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that Core Scientific will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 25,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $410,498.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,023,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,860,389.52. The trade was a 1.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan sold 369,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $6,004,122.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,042,798.32. This represents a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 614,032 shares of company stock valued at $9,534,916 in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Core Scientific by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 37.9% in the third quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 413,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 113,584 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the third quarter worth $18,383,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Core Scientific by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,616,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 300,942 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 29,230 shares during the last quarter.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

