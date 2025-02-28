CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 50,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $175.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $274.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.23 and a 200-day moving average of $174.11. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $154.12 and a one year high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

