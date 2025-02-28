CORDA Investment Management LLC. Boosts Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned approximately 0.10% of Nutrien worth $22,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 11,693,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,268,000 after buying an additional 1,009,895 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,043,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,671 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,232,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,380,000 after acquiring an additional 165,582 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 11.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,220,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,830,000 after purchasing an additional 447,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Down 1.2 %

Nutrien stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.41.

Nutrien Cuts Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.11.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Articles

