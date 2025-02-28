Contrasting SentinelOne (NYSE:S) & Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) and Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SentinelOne and Okta”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SentinelOne $770.12 million 8.61 -$338.69 million ($0.94) -21.94 Okta $2.53 billion 6.12 -$355.00 million ($0.35) -258.54

SentinelOne has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Okta. Okta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SentinelOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SentinelOne 0 7 19 2 2.82 Okta 1 15 15 0 2.45

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SentinelOne and Okta, as provided by MarketBeat.

SentinelOne presently has a consensus price target of $29.48, indicating a potential upside of 42.93%. Okta has a consensus price target of $105.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.77%. Given SentinelOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SentinelOne is more favorable than Okta.

Profitability

This table compares SentinelOne and Okta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SentinelOne -37.61% -15.80% -10.96% Okta -1.54% 0.47% 0.32%

Volatility & Risk

SentinelOne has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Okta has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.9% of SentinelOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Okta shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of SentinelOne shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Okta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SentinelOne beats Okta on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. In addition, it offers endpoint protection, endpoint detection and response, cloud and identity security, attack surface management, mobile endpoint security, xdr power tools, watchtower, and vigilance MDR. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Okta

Okta, Inc. operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials. It also provides Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Lifecycle Management enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; Okta Identity Governance provides identity access management and identity governance solutions; Advanced Server Access offers access management to secure cloud infrastructure; Okta Privileged Access enables organizations to reduce risk with unified access and governance management for on-premises and cloud resources; and Okta Workforce Identity Workflows. In addition, the company offers Universal Login, which allows customers to provide login experience across different applications and devices; and Attack Protection, a suite of security capabilities that protects customers from different types of malicious traffic. Further, it provides Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Passwordless, Machine to Machine, Private Cloud, Organizations, Actions and Extensibility, and Enterprise Connections. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force and channel partners. The company was formerly known as Saasure, Inc. Okta, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

