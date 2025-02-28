Contrasting Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) and Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN)

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Free Report) and Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.6% of Heliogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Heliogen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Heliogen alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Heliogen and Nextera Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heliogen 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nextera Energy Partners 2 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility and Risk

Nextera Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Nextera Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nextera Energy Partners is more favorable than Heliogen.

Heliogen has a beta of 2.8, suggesting that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextera Energy Partners has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heliogen and Nextera Energy Partners”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heliogen $3.92 million 1.64 -$129.60 million ($20.81) -0.05 Nextera Energy Partners $1.23 billion 0.00 -$10.00 million ($0.10) N/A

Nextera Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen. Heliogen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nextera Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Heliogen and Nextera Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heliogen N/A N/A -147.90% Nextera Energy Partners -0.73% 1.34% 0.85%

Summary

Nextera Energy Partners beats Heliogen on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heliogen

(Get Free Report)

Heliogen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes concentrated solar energy in the United States. It is developing a modular, AI-enabled, concentrated solar energy plant that will use an array of mirrors to reflect sunlight and capture, concentrate, store and convert it into cost-effective energy on demand. The company offers heliostat fields, and associated control systems, solar receivers, thermal energy storage, and heat engines. Its solutions include carbon-free steam production, a system that produces heat or steam for use in industrial processes; net zero power generation system, a turbine generator with the baseline system, which achieves net-zero emissions in electricity production; and green hydrogen production, and electrolyzer with the baseline system that produces green hydrogen fuel. The company also offers professional services, such as turnkey project construction, project site development, and research and development studies. It serves the food and beverage, mining and mineral processing, oil and gas, transportation, chemicals, cement, and metals manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About Nextera Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Heliogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.