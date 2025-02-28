Contrasting Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA)

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) and Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares LM Funding America and Carbon Streaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America -96.23% -35.84% -31.86% Carbon Streaming -5,329.32% -7.99% -7.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LM Funding America and Carbon Streaming”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America $16.51 million 0.43 -$15.94 million ($4.91) -0.28 Carbon Streaming $1.17 million 15.76 -$35.50 million ($1.59) -0.22

Volatility & Risk

LM Funding America has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming. LM Funding America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carbon Streaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

LM Funding America has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Streaming has a beta of -63.35, suggesting that its share price is 6,435% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LM Funding America and Carbon Streaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LM Funding America 0 1 0 0 2.00 Carbon Streaming 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.7% of LM Funding America shares are held by institutional investors. 36.1% of LM Funding America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LM Funding America beats Carbon Streaming on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency mining and specialty finance company. It operates through two segments, Specialty Finance and Mining Operations. The company also engages in Bitcoin mining operations; and provides funding to nonprofit community associations. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

