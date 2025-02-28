Contrasting AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) & Marine Harvest ASA (OTC:MHGVY)

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) and Marine Harvest ASA (OTC:MHGVY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

AquaBounty Technologies has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marine Harvest ASA has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AquaBounty Technologies and Marine Harvest ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies -5,842.69% -18.20% -15.61% Marine Harvest ASA 8.32% 13.96% 6.65%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AquaBounty Technologies 0 2 0 0 2.00 Marine Harvest ASA 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AquaBounty Technologies and Marine Harvest ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.9% of AquaBounty Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of AquaBounty Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AquaBounty Technologies and Marine Harvest ASA”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies $2.47 million 1.14 -$27.56 million ($19.05) -0.04 Marine Harvest ASA $6.06 billion 1.58 $507.02 million $0.98 18.89

Marine Harvest ASA has higher revenue and earnings than AquaBounty Technologies. AquaBounty Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marine Harvest ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marine Harvest ASA beats AquaBounty Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, operates in the aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology. In addition, the company offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically engineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Harvard, Massachusetts.

About Marine Harvest ASA

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. It offers whole fish, plain and marinated fillets and steaks, hot- and cold-smoked salmon, burgers and tartars, patties, gravad, sushi, and breaded products under the Ducktrap, MOWI, and Supreme Salmon brands. The company was formerly known as Marine Harvest ASA and changed its name to Mowi ASA in December 2018. Mowi ASA was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

