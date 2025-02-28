ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,663 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 18,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,132 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,255 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,400. This trade represents a 37.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arjun N. Murti acquired 2,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.87 per share, for a total transaction of $239,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,205. This represents a 13.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $97.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.11 and a 200-day moving average of $105.16. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $94.23 and a 52-week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.