Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.25, for a total transaction of C$41,250.00.

Kenneth Michael Dedeluk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

On Thursday, February 20th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.50, for a total value of C$42,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 4,095 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.75, for a total value of C$35,831.25.

On Monday, January 20th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$105,000.00.

On Thursday, January 16th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.35, for a total transaction of C$51,750.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 700 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.55, for a total value of C$8,085.00.

Computer Modelling Group Price Performance

Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$7.87 on Friday. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$7.82 and a 52 week high of C$14.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62. The stock has a market cap of C$634.99 million, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.13.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.95%.

Several research firms recently commented on CMG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Ventum Financial lowered their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Computer Modelling Group

About Computer Modelling Group

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.