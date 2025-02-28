COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMPS. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $3.92 on Thursday. COMPASS Pathways has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $268.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,780,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,714,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at about $756,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 85,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

