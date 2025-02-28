COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMPS. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMPS
COMPASS Pathways Stock Up 5.9 %
COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,780,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,714,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at about $756,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 85,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.
COMPASS Pathways Company Profile
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than COMPASS Pathways
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.