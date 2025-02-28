Compass Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,626 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Compass Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,626 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Compass Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $11,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.81. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

